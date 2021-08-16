New York Comedy Festival announces 2021 lineup

The New York Comedy Festival announced its 2021 lineup of comedians Monday, including Bill Maher, Brian Regan, Norm Macdonald and Colin Quinn.

The festival will also feature Tim Dillon, Vir Das, Michelle Wolf, Megan Stalter, Ronny Chieng, Jon Lovett's Lovett or Leave It, Smart Funny & Black Live!, Nick Kroll, ALOK, Marc Maron, Gary Gulman, Michelle Buteau, and Andrew Santino.

"Of all the gigs I missed because of the pandemic, missing this one hurt the most," said Maher, who will be performing at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. "Thrilled to be back."

The week-long festival runs from November 8-14 and will feature more than 200 comedians from around the world performing in over 100 shows across all five boroughs at New York City's most iconic venues, including the Apollo Theatre, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Town Hall, among others.

New York City's indoor vaccine mandate officially begins Tuesday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

In addition to stand-up, programming will include pop-up events, improv and sketch comedy, conversations, panel discussions, live podcasts and much more from the industry's leading talent.

To celebrate diverse voices in comedy and entertainment, the NYCF, in partnership with Citi, will host "Citi Presents: Comedy Included," an event featuring powerful and expressive panel discussions, special performances, keynotes, engaging content and more.

During the two-day event at Carolines on Broadway, audiences will hear from industry leaders, comedians, writers, influencers and producers, who will lead transformative conversations on advancing diversity, equality and inclusion in comedy.

"We are especially thrilled to bring the festival back this year after having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic," said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway. "It's been a very long and painful time in general and, specifically, for the live event industry. We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City but also to creating opportunities for neighborhood venues across the five boroughs that are the backbone of New York's comedy scene, which suffered so much during the pandemic."

As New York City shows its resiliency, recovering from the pandemic and bringing live entertainment back to the city's stages, the New York Comedy Festival continues to work alongside our partners, once again providing fans with more experiences that reunite and bring joy to all.

Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting August 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the New York Comedy Festival website

Shows during the New York Comedy festival will require proof of vaccination.

