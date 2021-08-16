Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arch Capital, Paycor, Planet Fitness and More

By Chris Lange
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mkh6z_0bTBeqd000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ocl4p_0bTBeqd000 With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were pulling back, breaking their streak of all-time highs. The destabilization of Afghanistan, which many are blaming on the Biden administration, has investors looking into geopolitics and most don’t like what they see.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included ADP, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ecolab, PG&E, Seagate Technology and more.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ: ACGL ): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $47 price target. Shares traded near $42 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $27.41 to $41.95.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE): Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $49 price target. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $34 price target. Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $42 price target. Shares traded near $36 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $28.00 to $37.78.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW): JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $59 price target. Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $60 price target. Citigroup started it with a Buy rating and a $67 price target. The stock was changing hands near $56 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $39.55 to $58.29.

Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INST): Raymond James initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $24 price target. JPMorgan started it with an Overweight rating and a $24 price target. BTIG Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $28 price target. Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. The stock traded near $20 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $18.52 to $23.75.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR): JPMorgan initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $34 price target. Jefferies started coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target. Credit Suisse initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $41 price target. Raymond James initiated with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target. The stock was changing hands near $36 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $24.00 to $36.96.

Planet Fitness Inc. ( NYSE: PLNT ): Roth Capital upgraded the stock to Buy rating Neutral and has a $100 price target. The stock traded near $75 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $52.68 to $90.34. Its consensus price target is $83.07.

ALSO READ: 5 Scorching Hot Stocks to Buy That Trade Under $10 and Have Big-Time Upside Potential
Fortunes were made on GameStop and a host of other meme stocks, and the question now is who is next. Five stocks could very well fit the bill , and they all have Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Day#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Adp#Ecolab#Pg E#Seagate Technology#Arch Capital Group Ltd#Acgl#Couchbase Inc#Oppenheimer#Barclays#Cs Disco Inc#Jpmorgan#Citigroup#Instructure Holdings Inc#Inst#Btig Research#Paycor Hcm Inc#Planet Fitness Inc#Plnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021

For Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Investors Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.74. At the end of the last trading period, Investors Bancorp closed at $13.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.16.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Chegg, Planet Fitness, The RealReal

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) have all issued second-quarter reports. In this episode of MarketFoolery, host Chris Hill welcomes Motley Fool analyst Maria Gallagher. Maria analyzes the reports and shares why she likes the long-term trends working in The RealReal's favor. To catch full episodes of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Bank of America

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders, Analysts Target Cisco Stock After Earnings

The shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are up 0.7% at $55.54 this morning, after the tech name reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share -- just above expectations of 80 cents -- and a revenue win. However, supply chain issues continue to hinder the company, leading Cisco to issue a current-quarter profit forecast that failed to meet Wall Street's estimates.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Joshua W. Lemaire Buys 2,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreased by Analyst

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 47,772 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,772 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. JMP Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. SZGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $152.00

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.32.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Georg Kelly upgraded Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $100.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy