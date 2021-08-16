Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arch Capital, Paycor, Planet Fitness and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were pulling back, breaking their streak of all-time highs. The destabilization of Afghanistan, which many are blaming on the Biden administration, has investors looking into geopolitics and most don’t like what they see.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included ADP, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ecolab, PG&E, Seagate Technology and more.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ: ACGL ): Morgan Stanley resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $47 price target. Shares traded near $42 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $27.41 to $41.95.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE): Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $49 price target. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $34 price target. Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $42 price target. Shares traded near $36 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $28.00 to $37.78.

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW): JPMorgan initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $59 price target. Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $60 price target. Citigroup started it with a Buy rating and a $67 price target. The stock was changing hands near $56 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $39.55 to $58.29.

Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INST): Raymond James initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $24 price target. JPMorgan started it with an Overweight rating and a $24 price target. BTIG Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $28 price target. Truist initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. The stock traded near $20 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $18.52 to $23.75.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR): JPMorgan initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $34 price target. Jefferies started coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target. Credit Suisse initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $41 price target. Raymond James initiated with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target. The stock was changing hands near $36 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $24.00 to $36.96.

Planet Fitness Inc. ( NYSE: PLNT ): Roth Capital upgraded the stock to Buy rating Neutral and has a $100 price target. The stock traded near $75 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $52.68 to $90.34. Its consensus price target is $83.07.

ALSO READ: 5 Scorching Hot Stocks to Buy That Trade Under $10 and Have Big-Time Upside Potential

Fortunes were made on GameStop and a host of other meme stocks, and the question now is who is next. Five stocks could very well fit the bill , and they all have Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts.