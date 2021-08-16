KC landscaper sentenced, paid over $60,000 in restitution

A Kansas City man has been sentenced for fraud in connection with his landscaping business, where he charged customers large up-front payments for work he never did.

John Cazzell, 72, was indited for the crimes in 2020 , which he executed through his landscaping business, Four Seasons Lawn & Landscape. He pleaded guilty in May 2021. Cazzell will now serve one year on house arrest, followed by four years of probation, according to a release by the Attorney General's Office.

He has paid $62,265 in restitution, which will go back to his victims.

“John Cazzell repeatedly said that ‘this will all go away,’ but he clearly doesn’t know how we operate in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office – we work tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and recoup funds for affected consumers,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a release.

Cazzell has been involved in multiple civil lawsuits in Kansas and Missouri during the last 25 years.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a landscaper can file a complaint by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.