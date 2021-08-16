Cancel
Detroit, MI

Craig announces steps to strengthen police amid crime 'crisis'

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling for strengthening law enforcement amid what he labels a public safety "crisis."

He announced moves Monday to focus on policing while he prepares to formally run for governor.

The Republican appointed a team of sheriffs, lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws.

Craig also says he will use his bully pulpit to bring attention to crime issues.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later Monday will propose a plan to use federal pandemic rescue funding to boost support for police officers and curb the use of illegal guns.

