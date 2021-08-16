Cancel
Record Producer Stint Tunes Into Atwater Village Bungalow

By Wendy Bowman
Dirt
Dirt
 4 days ago
Back when Stint — born Ajay Bhattacharyya — was still deciding what career path to pursue, the mononymous Canadian-born record producer and songwriter actually thought about getting a job doing sound effects for a videogame company. He began studying sound design at Vancouver Film School, but soon changed his mind after being asked to soundtrack a friend’s film. He went on to pick up more musical gigs — even performing for a time as an instrumentalist-producer for the electro-indie duo Data Romance, which also featured singer-lyricist Amy Kirkpatrick.

Fast-forward to today. Now based in Los Angeles, Stint has spent nearly a decade co-writing and creating pop, R&B, electronic and hip-hop tunes for some of the biggest names in the industry. Among his clients: Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey, Nao, Zara Larsson and Gallant, whose debut album “Ology” received a Grammy nod for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2017 (up against titans like Beyoncé and Rihanna).

Now Stint is composing his real estate story, so to speak, buying a $1.6 million house in the hip and hippy Atwater Village neighborhood, nestled into L.A.’s Eastside between Silver Lake and Glendale. Last sold in July 2020 for $970,000, the quick flip has been “tastefully and stylishly remodeled,” per the listing, and features about 1,700 square feet of open-plan living space, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A fairly modest affair, the stucco house is separated from the street by a grassy yard and lone tree surrounded by a wood and wire fence, plus a gated driveway. Adding a splash of color to the structure’s all-white façade is a baby blue door, which opens to a duo of living spaces separated by a dainty yet nicely upgraded kitchen. There are white tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, an eat-in peninsula, stainless appliances and an adjacent dining area. The first floor also holds a spacious ensuite bedroom, along with another bedroom and full bath with its own separate entrance.

An eye-catching black spiral staircase leads upstairs to an ensuite bedroom — a sort of quasi-master suite — boasting a small balcony with hillside and city lights views, and a bath outfitted with dual vanities and a tub/shower combo. An updated full bath and kitchenette can be found in the detached garage, which has been fully permitted for use as an ADU; and the fenced backyard features mature fruit trees, an herb garden and prefab pool flanked by a patio.

The listing was held by Liz Cappola of Coldwell Banker Realty, with Stint repped by Brian Griffin of Compass.

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions.

