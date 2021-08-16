Overland Park Police Department seeking car theft suspect

The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a suspect that allegedly stole a car with over $50,000 worth of medical supplies inside.

According to the department, the incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 11 in the area of Indian Creek and Roe Boulevard.

The suspect arrived in a silver four door Sedan. He then left his car and entered a black 2020 Jeep Compass with Kansas plates 942PFT.

He later returned to the scene and left in the silver Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

