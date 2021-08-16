Cancel
Sept. 14 recall election ‘prelude to 2022’ says political analyst

By Clare Busch
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

There’s more at stake in California’s Sept 14. recall election than just whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will be removed from office. “It is a prelude to 2022 and the midterms, the ultimate warm-up game,” political analyst David McCuan told KNX.

