“LOCKDOWN” CONTINUES! Elektra faces her greatest challenge as DAREDEVIL yet, as a serial killer is on the loose in Manhattan and killing innocent people. But even the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe is at somewhat of a loss, because this killer can be in more than one place at one time. A team? A mutant? Or something else entirely? Whoever or whatever they are, they have a thirst for blood, and Elektra will put herself directly in their sights! PLUS: Matt Murdock faces challenges of his own in prison after being exposed to a dangerous and experimental compound called RE-CID that makes those subjected to it more aggressive and violent. Whatever happens, one thing is certain — Daredevil isn’t getting time off for good behavior…