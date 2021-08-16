Cancel
Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Ten.. (AP) — R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association on Monday announced the new class of Hall of Fame members, who will...

spectrumnews1.com

