Wayne W. Scott, age 88, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at the church cemetery. The service will be in the school gymnasium, please use the east entrance. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Military Honors will be provided by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.