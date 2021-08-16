Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Hungary to Refuse Afghan Refugees, Won't Make Citizens Pay for U.S.' 'Flawed' Decisions

By Maggie Gile
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Hungarian's right-wing government will not make its citizens pay for the U.S.' "flawed geopolitical decision" by allowing Afghan refugees into the country, the Associated Press reported.

Levente Magyar, a state secretary with Hungary's foreign ministry, told MTI that it would not be accepting refugees "without any kind of restrictions."

In 2015, Hungary built a fence along its southern border to prevent refugees from the Middle East and Africa from entering the country. Magyar said the fence would help drive away a potential wave of Afghan refugees, but they're willing to help those who worked as interpreters for Hungarian troops.

Over 60 countries signed a joint statement saying Afghans should be allowed to leave the country if they wished. In the European Union , only Hungary and Bulgaria did not sign the statement.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vqM4_0bTBdFNG00

U.N. refugee agency has "relatively positive" talks with Taliban

The head of the U.N. refugee agency says its recent interaction with the Taliban—Afghanistan's new rulers—has been "relatively positive" and that humanitarian aid teams will stay in the country to help people in need after the Kabul government was toppled.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations ' High Commissioner for Refugees, said UNHCR discussions with the Taliban "may at times be difficult."

In an interview at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva, Grandi said the agency would continue to press for respect of the rights of women and girls, who had faced strict rules and bans on school education, for example, when the Taliban previously ran the country—before a U.S.-led international coalition drove them from power in 2001.

Grandi noted that most of the displacement in recent weeks has been within Afghanistan, but appealed to other countries to keep their borders open and take in any refugees who could flee in the future. He said a half-million people have been internally displaced this year, the "vast majority" of which in the last few weeks alone.

He said that while UNHCR and partners have been previously in contact with Taliban leaders in rural areas before its forces swept into cities in recent weeks. Most of the recent interaction has been on issues like security and safety of the sites of UNHCR and partners

U.N. calls for immediate end to violence in Afghanistan

The United Nations chief is calling for an immediate end to violence in Afghanistan and urging the international community to unite to ensure that the human rights of all people, especially women and girls, are respected.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the U.N. Security Council at an emergency meeting on Monday "and the international community as a whole to stand together, work together and act together."

He said he is "particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan who fear a return to the darkest days" in the 1990s when the Taliban ruled and barred girls for getting an education and imposed draconian measures on women.

Guterres said "the world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead" and with the country's future and the hopes and dreams of a generation of young Afghans in the balance, the coming days "will be pivotal."

At this "grave hour," the secretary-general urged all parties, especially the Taliban, "to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to ensure that humanitarian needs can be met."

Guterres said the U.N continues to have staff and offices in areas now under Taliban control, and which so far have been respected. "Above all, we will stay and deliver in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need."

"We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan," he said.

Taliban enters TOLO-TV compound, looking for government-issued weapons

The Taliban entered Afghanistan's most popular TOLO-TV compound in the capital on Monday, "looking for government-issued weapons," said the station's owner, Saad Mohsini.

"They sent a bunch of people just to look at the security to check the weapons....They are collecting government-issued weapons and other assets, they let us keep our own weapons," he said.

"They were polite." Mohsini said, adding that the insurgents offered to keep a watch outside and even offered to provide security inside the compound. Mohsini said the station declined.

There was no mention of the many women who work for TOLO TV.

The TV staff were told to continue with their transmissions. "No mention of the women reporters," Mohsini said. "They just said keep your transmissions, normal programming going."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8g6B_0bTBdFNG00

Comments / 2

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Afghan Refugees#Hungarian#The Associated Press#Mti#Afghans#The European Union#U N#Taliban#The United Nations#Unhcr#The U N Security Council#Tolo Tv#Tolo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin won’t enforce US law requiring Americans pay $2,000 or more to flee Afghanistan, official says

The State Department clarified that U.S. citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan will not be required to pay for evacuation from Afghanistan despite existing United States law requiring “that evacuation assistance to private U.S. citizens or third country nationals be provided ‘on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable,’” an unnamed department spokesman said on Thursday, according to The New York Post.
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Daughter of exiled Afghan President Ghani strolls in NYC amid chaos

The daughter of Afghanistan’s in-exile President Ashraf Ghani was spotted strolling around New York City this week as the deadly and chaotic US evacuations in Kabul continue. Mariam Ghani, 42, stepped out with a female friend in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon just days after her father abandoned his country and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN continues hammering Biden over Afghan turmoil: 'If this isn't failure, what does failure look like?'

CNN has continued offering critical coverage of President Biden amid his administration's turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent who's been reporting from Kabul, called what she's witnessed an "absolute mess" and offered a stunning rebuke to Biden's claim to ABC News that the pullout of troops out of Afghanistan which quickly resulted in a takeover by the Taliban was not a "failure."
WorldABC News

The Latest: Uzbekistan sends 150 Afghan refugees back home

MOSCOW — Uzbekistan says it has sent 150 Afghan refugees who fled from the Taliban takeover back to Afghanistan, in accord with their own wishes. The Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the move followed talks with the Taliban, who have pledged not to persecute those who come back.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...
Montana StateKULR8

10 Afghan refugees to make Montana their home

MISSOULA, Mont. - The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is working around the clock to help get Afghanistan refugees to safety. IRC officials said Montana will become home for 10 refugees who are fleeing from Afghanistan, with some to most likely be placed in Missoula. The committee aims to bring 100...

Comments / 2

Community Policy