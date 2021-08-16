CSM Requires Indoor Masking For Fall Semester In Response To Rising Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Region
SOMD - The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces it is postponing its transition to Phase 4: Normal Operations and will remain in Phase 3: Reduced Operations in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increased positivity rates in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. This delayed shift in operations means faculty, staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors on all campuses at all times, effective immediately.www.thebaynet.com
