Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Mary's County, MD

CSM Requires Indoor Masking For Fall Semester In Response To Rising Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Region

Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMD - The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces it is postponing its transition to Phase 4: Normal Operations and will remain in Phase 3: Reduced Operations in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increased positivity rates in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. This delayed shift in operations means faculty, staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors on all campuses at all times, effective immediately.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
La Plata, MD
Education
Charles County, MD
Health
Charles County, MD
Education
Saint Mary's County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
Leonardtown, MD
Health
Calvert County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
La Plata, MD
Calvert County, MD
Health
Leonardtown, MD
Education
County
Charles County, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#Covid 19#Health And Safety#Somd#Operations And Planning#Student Life#Csm#Mylearning#Ios#Apple#The La Plata Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 1

Community Policy