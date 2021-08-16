Cancel
UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 women killed in two-vehicle crash in South Wrigley

The coroner’s office identified Monday afternoon the names of the women killed in a two-vehicle crash in the South Wrigley area of Long Beach that took place earlier that morning.

Catrina Carrillo-Ruiz, 19, of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene. Frances Rodriguez, 23, whose city of residence is unknown, died from her injuries at a local hospital, officials said.

Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they believe speed was a factor in the collision at 1:42 a.m., and an investigation into whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role is ongoing.

Carrillo-Ruiz, the driver, and Rodriguez, the passenger, were riding in a Toyota Camry; both women died after being hit by a Honda Civic at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Willard Street, police said. The driver of the Honda, a 44-year-old Los Angeles woman, and a 30-year-old Gardena man who was a passenger, were both transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and the Long Beach Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate patients, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Det. Kevin Matter or Det. Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org .

Editor’s note: This story was first updated with new information from the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The post UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 women killed in two-vehicle crash in South Wrigley appeared first on Long Beach Post .

