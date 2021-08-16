Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

All New York Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated by September 27, Cuomo Announces

By Alexandra Hutzler
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Our healthcare heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine," Cuomo said.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
538K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Until September#Vaccinations#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy