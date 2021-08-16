Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Fabulous at 52! Ally McBeal vet Jane Krakowski looks stunning in a plunging swimsuit as she makes a rare sighting with beau David Rockwell, 65

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jane Krakowski put her fabulous figure on show while relaxing at the beach over the weekend.

The 52-year-old Ally McBeal veteran showed off her sculpted arms and toned legs while in a deep blue one-piece bathing suit that also had a plunging front.

The blonde beauty - who is also known for her TV shows 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - had her hair pinned up as she walked on the shore in the Hamptons with her boyfriend of two years, David Rockwell, 65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMugB_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htMms_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyZLR_0bTBcWxK00
Still a pinup: The 52-year-old Ally McBeal veteran showed off her sculpted arms and toned legs while in a deep blue one-piece bathing suit that also had a plunging front

Make a splash like Jane in a swimsuit by Eres

$585

Eres 'Zouh' swimsuit

Shop it here!

If you're anything like us, you're counting down the days until you've got sand between your toes and nothing but blue skies over your head. What will you need for such an occasion? Swimwear, of course!

If you're feeling a little uninspired in the swimsuit department, why not take cues from Jane Krakowski and snap up this one-piece by Eres. We spotted the actress donning this cossie for a day spent lapping up the rays by the sea and knew we had to make it ours!

The plunging neckline and belted detailing on this piece elevates it from a classic swimsuit to something a little more special. And the navy blue colorway is timeless!

Click (right) to shop this cossie at Farfetch now for $585. Alternatively, head to the carousel (right) for similar swimsuit styles that are sure to make just as much of a splash on your next vacay or spa trip.

Well, what are you waiting for?!

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

The lovebirds were spotted side by side on as she wore large hoop earrings and mirrored sunglasses.

They were also seen carrying matching beach-chair backpacks as they make their way along the sand.

Rockwell is an American architect and designer who was born in Illinois and studied at Syracuse University, and the Architectural Association.

The New Yorker is the founder and president of Rockwell Group, a 250-person cross-disciplinary architecture and design practice based in New York City. He also has offices in Madrid and Los Angeles.

He used to be married to Marcia Kirkley, 60, a producer and production manager, known for Wrestling with Alligators (1998). They have two children together, Sam and Lola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLTRl_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl7sh_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjnTH_0bTBcWxK00
Time to say goodbye: Jane packed up her tropical print folding beach chair that had a LaCroix soda can on the side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2peH_0bTBcWxK00
She never looks bad! The screen and stage veteran had on flattering makeup as her blonde hair framed her face

David has also worked on film and TV sets.

New Jersey native Jane has never been married but was with fiancé Robert Godley from 2009 until 2013. Together they have son Bennett Robert Godley, aged 10.

Krakowski is also known for her decades of stage and screen work that has won her many awards.

She got her start as Theresa Rebecca Kendall in the NBC soap opera Search for Tomorrow. She was nominated for two consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for her role in 1986 and 1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivsza_0bTBcWxK00
Her love: The blonde beauty - who is also known for her TV shows 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - had her hair pinned up as she walked on the shore with her boyfriend of two years, David Rockwell, 65
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjKMM_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RAgB_0bTBcWxK00

Next came her role as office assistant Elaine Vassal in the Fox comedy-drama series Ally McBeal that starred Calista Flockhart.

Krakowski was cast in the NBC comedy series 30 Rock, where she played Jenna Maroney, a cast member of the fictional late night sketch comedy show TGS.

In 2015, Krakowski was cast in the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as Jacqueline White.

She has since guest starred in an episode of Due South, and in multiple episodes of Modern Family.

Krakowski joined former American Idol judge Randy Jackson for Name That Tune in January. She said, 'One of the reasons I wanted to do Name That Tune was to perform again in front of a live audience.' She also has a supporting role in the upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Buue9_0bTBcWxK00
She had enough sun: After working on her deep summer tan, Jane slipped on her long-sleeved white blouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNvON_0bTBcWxK00
No more sun thank you: She seemed to burn on her chest a but as she made her way into her cover up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mQaY_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222EbL_0bTBcWxK00

A trained singer, Krakowski has made numerous appearances on stage in Starlight Express, Grand Hotel, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Guys And Dolls, Xanadu, Damn Yankees and She Loves Me.

In March TV Line reported that a revival of Ally McBeal is currently in the works, with titular star Calista eyed to return.

The fantastical comedy-drama followed an over-imaginative attorney as she navigated the ups and downs of both her personal and professional life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1zZH_0bTBcWxK00
They certainly seem in step: The architect and the actress walked side by side with matching folding chairs on their backs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CuIj_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tL19m_0bTBcWxK00

The show ran for five seasons until 2002, and costarred Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, Lucy Liu, Courtney Thorne Smith and Gill Bellows, among many others.

Show creator David E Kelley has previously mentioned his support of a reboot of McBeal, however he has urged that a woman be the main creative force behind the new iteration.

'I'd be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I don’t think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman,' the husband of Michelle Pfeiffer told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyg16_0bTBcWxK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPmDm_0bTBcWxK00

'If it’s going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours,' he concluded. Kelley would, however, remain on board as an executive producer.

It is not yet clear whether Flockhart, who is married to Harrison Ford, is already in official negotiations to reprise her starring role.

The same holds true for costars Krakowski, Liu, de Rossi, Thorne Smith and the others.

Over its five-year run, Ally McBeal won four Golden Globes as well as seven Primetime Emmys, including for Outstanding Comedy Series. While McBeal originally ran on Fox, no current network or streaming platform is yet attached to the reboot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWY69_0bTBcWxK00
Back for more? In March TV Line reported that a revival of Ally McBeal is currently in the works, with titular star Calista Flockhart eyed to return. (Top L-R) Vonda Shepard, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Gil Bellows, Krakowski, Greg Germann, Portia de Rossi, Peter MacNicol, Lucy Liu, (Seated L-R) Flockhart, Lisa Nicole Carson

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calista Flockhart
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Jacqueline White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Swimsuit Department#Eres#Navy#Farfetch#American#Syracuse University#The New Yorker#Rockwell Group#Nbc#Idol#Apple Tv#Starlight Express#Grand Hotel Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Jane Krakowski has ‘radical compassion’ for her characters — especially their flaws

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist meets with actor Kane Krakowski to talk about her career on stage and screen with memorable roles in “Ally McBeal,” “30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Schmigadoon.” Over the years, the Tony-winning actor says she has remained grounded and doesn’t her success for granted. “It's a life well lived when you can get to do what you love to do for your whole life,” she says.Aug. 15, 2021.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Remake of 'The Rose' Is Like 'If Tina Turner and Florence Welch Had a Baby'

When Cynthia Erivo was approached by Searchlight Pictures to star in a remake of “The Rose,” one of the first things she did was email Bette Midler, who shot to fame for her portrayal of a rock star destroyed by drugs and alcohol in the original 1979 movie. “I guess I was just searching for a blessing, and I got exactly what I wanted,” Erivo tells me during the taping of an upcoming Variety Streaming Room interview. “And she was wonderful and really lovely, and she said some really lovely things.” Erivo, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work as Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha,” is putting a contemporary spin on “The Rose.” “Right now, my brain is saying as if Tina Turner and Florence Welch had a baby,” she says. “That’s sort of how I see my Rose.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Beauty & Fashioncountryliving.com

32 Rarely-Seen Photos of Lucille Ball

1936: Sporting the latest fashion in Hollywood, California. 1936: Drawing brow makeup on boxer Maxie Rosenbloom on the set of "Muss 'Em Up." 1938: Sipping a shake through a straw wearing classic '30s clothes. 1938: Appearing on the radio program "The Phil Baker Show." 1939: Dressed up in tulle for...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Nicole Kidman, is that you? Actor rocks pixie cut for new show

When it comes to her hair, Nicole Kidman is known for her long, auburn or blond waves — so when she was spotted recently with a pixie cut, fans definitely took note. The Oscar winner, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a sleek, very short hairstyle in her signature, strawberry blond shade.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Speaks Out About ‘Painful’ Experience Not Being Able to Have Her Kids on Set of New Show

Nicole Kidman is opening up in a rare interview about her children. Notably, that she had to leave her 10 and 13-year-old daughter at home to film a new miniseries. The Being the Ricardos star said not having her children on set while she filmed her new Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers was painful. Producers banned non-essential personnel from filming over COVID-19 protocols.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."

Comments / 0

Community Policy