ICloud can be helpful when you need to syncing information across your Apple devices, but it can sometimes leave your a virtual spaces, especially your contacts, a little cluttered. Thanks to a pesky bug among the moving cloud-parts, there's a possibility that you will accumulate a collection of doubles in your address book. These duplicate contacts don't take up much storage space, but it can still be annoying to have to scroll through multiples. But don't stress, we have a handy hack to streamline your contacts once and for all and you can finally find the information you actually want without sifting through doubles, triples or more copies of the same contact.