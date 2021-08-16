Cancel
UFC

'We all know the UFC doesn't have the best fighters in the world': Antonio McKee wants to unify promotional titles

By Matthew Wells, MMA Junkie Radio
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio McKee believes his son A.J. McKee is the best in the world and hopes a day will come where fighters can prove it by crossing promotional lines to unify titles. At Bellator 263, A.J. made quick work of former champ-champ Patricio Freire by securing a first-round submission win via guillotine choke after rocking him with strikes along the fence. The win crowned McKee the winner of the featherweight grand prix in addition to becoming the division’s champion.

