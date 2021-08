722 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As if opposing defenses didn't have enough to worry about while trying to find ways to stop George Kittle. It sounds like the San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro may be getting even better, which is hard to believe considering he is already considered to be the best all-around tight end in the game and a yards-after-the-catch machine.