How (and where) the brain analyzes math and language spoken simultaneously

By Society for Neuroscience
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeparate math and language networks segregate naturally when listeners pay attention to one type over the other, according to research recently published in JNeurosci. Mathematical language borrows words from everyday speech, yet the brain processes math and language in two separate networks. While previous studies examined how these networks process written numbers and words, few looked at the processing of spoken mathematical language.

