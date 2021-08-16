Cancel
Frozen banana hack to prevent browning divides internet: Does it work?

By Cortney Moore
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re tired of having bananas ripen too soon, there’s a hack that can help you make these fruit last longer. Health food and lifestyle blogger Bethany Ugarte shared a video of herself freezing a whole banana to her Lilsipper TikTok account, and the clip quickly went viral garnering more than 448,800 views.

