Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan and our country’s obligations to the Afghan people:. “As the situation in Afghanistan has evolved, pundits and politicians have spent too much time trying to spin this humanitarian crisis to their advantage, and too little time talking about what truly matters. When we went to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago, we did it with a clear mission: destroy Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, and depose a Taliban regime that enabled and supported their terrorist network. By occupying the country, we also incurred a debt: an obligation to the people who supported our mission.