Minnesota filmmaker's doc considers contested island in Sea of Japan

On a street corner near the front gate of the National Assembly of Japan in Tokyo, Noh Byeong-Man regularly protests Japan's claim on the rocky points of land in the Sea of Japan. He wears traditional Korean clothing called hanbok with "Dodko belongs to Korea" written on it and waves the flag of South Korea, the country he believes has rights to the controversial islands. Officers stand close by and have given him a time limit to get out his message.