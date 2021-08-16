Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Ultimately We Have Chosen Defeat.' British Lawmakers Condemn Decision to Follow U.S. Out of Afghanistan After Fall of Kabul

By Billy Perrigo
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHXHe_0bTBb00M00

Taliban fighters took control of Kabul on Monday, bringing an end to a period of almost 20 years when the country was run by a national government supported by the United States.

The rout of the Afghan army came just weeks after the last U.S. troops exited the country . But the American war effort in Afghanistan was supported by 23 other countries, chief among them Britain, which sent more troops to Afghanistan (more than 100,000 in total) than any other country except the United States.

Most British troops exited alongside American soldiers in July, after the U.K. government decided it did not want to remain in the country without U.S. support. “Clearly, once the U.S. decision was made, our view was that it would not be right to act unilaterally in this as an occupying force,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Read more: Joe Biden’s Botched Withdrawal

Anger at governments in Washington and Westminster

In London, political recriminations were flying on Monday as it became clear that two decades of British presence in Afghanistan, much of which was spent training the Afghan military, had resulted in defeat. Much of the criticism came from lawmakers within Johnson’s own Conservative Party.

“This withdrawal was literally like pulling the rug from under the feet of the Afghan security forces,” said Johnny Mercer, a lawmaker for the ruling Conservative party who served as a defense minister until April, in an interview with TIME on Monday. “Learning those skills and the will to fight takes a long time. It’s a decades-long project, and ultimately we have chosen defeat.”

Mercer also raised questions about what he said was Britain’s inability to deviate from U.S. foreign policy. “If we can’t do anything without the Americans, then we have a serious problem,” said Mercer, who served three tours in Afghanistan as a British Army officer. “Clearly the Americans bear the largest share of the blame, but we were the second biggest troop-contributing nation to Afghanistan,” he said. “Could we have done something? Of course we could.”

“In my view, Biden has made an appalling mistake,” he said. “We clearly have to find a way to operate without [the U.S.] … in Britain’s interests, not just as a 51st state.”

Meanwhile, the families of some of the 457 British personnel who died in Afghanistan described a sense of betrayal. “It is all such a waste. Twenty years of sacrifice in blood and treasure has come to nothing,” said Hazel Hunt, the mother of 21 year-old Richard Hunt, who died in Afghanistan in 2009, according to the Times of London . “All that has been achieved has been so quickly dissipated. Their sacrifice has been for nothing.”

‘Our biggest foreign policy failure in a generation’

While many U.S. observers likened the scenes in Kabul to the 1975 fall of Saigon, the go-to comparison in the U.K. has been the Suez crisis of 1956, when Britain was forced to cancel an invasion of Egypt under pressure from the U.S. The strategic blunder is widely perceived to symbolize Britain’s decline as a global military power.

“The fall of Kabul is [Britain’s] biggest foreign policy disaster since Suez,” wrote the chair of Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, Tom Tugendhat, in an op-ed . Britain suffers from an “inability” to operate independently of the U.S. military, the Conservative member of parliament (MP) said. “The redeployment of 2,500 US troops … ended 20 years of British effort in Afghanistan and left thousands of British citizens under Taliban jurisdiction.”

The U.K. Parliament, which is currently suspended for its summer vacation, will reopen to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday. But MPs from the ruling Conservative Party will not be compelled to attend by the party leadership. “U.K. foreign policy is missing in action,” tweeted Tobias Ellwood, another Conservative lawmaker and former soldier, in reaction to the news. He called the crisis “our biggest foreign policy failure in a generation.”

Amid calls for Britain to open its doors to refugees fleeing the Taliban, the British government was forced to deny reports on Sunday saying it was “reluctant” to give asylum to people fleeing Afghanistan “because of the message it will send to other refugees.”

“We have obligations to Afghanistan, we made promises to Afghanistan and we cannot walk away and let this turn into a humanitarian crisis, probably a refugee crisis as well,” said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer. “There is a real risk that international terrorism will take hold again in Afghanistan, so we can’t walk away and undermine the legacy of the last 20 years.”

Comments / 1

TIME

TIME

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#U S#Conservative Party#Americans#British Army#The Times Of London#Foreign Affairs Committee#The U K Parliament#Labour Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Egypt
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul "catastrophe"

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan s capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for underplaying the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Taliban ‘always part of solution,’ says defence minister as he compares group to IRA

The Taliban was “inevitably” going to assume political power in Afghanistan despite two decades of Nato involvement in the country, a UK defence minister has said.Armed Forces minister James Heappey said it was “always inevitable the Taliban would be part of the solution” – comparing the current situation to the peace process in Northern Ireland.Despite a UN warning that Taliban militants have been going door-to-door in their hunt for those who worked with Nato forces, the defence minister insisted the group was “part of the peace”.Mr Heappey told Sky News: “It makes me sick, of course it does, to see...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

UK lawmakers publicly condemn Biden over ‘appalling’ Afghanistan withdrawal

Lawmakers and politicians in the United Kingdom have been criticizing President Joe Biden this week over the collapse of the NATO-backed Afghan government over the weekend. Johnny Mercer, a Conservative party lawmaker who served as a defense minister until April, told TIME on Monday, “In my view, Biden has made an appalling mistake.”
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Iran Treading Cautiously Amid The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

Iranian officials are carefully weighing their options after the surprisingly swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid fears of instability, a refugee influx, and extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS) gaining a permanent foothold in its eastern neighbor. Tehran, which has cultivated loose ties with the Taliban in recent years...
Animalsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After Kabul's fall, Pen Farthing says he's not leaving until his team and their animals are safely out of Afghanistan

The Taliban's takeover of Kabul means that Nowzad -- the non-profit that has spent nearly 15 years reuniting stray dogs with the soldiers who rescued them -- no longer has a future in Afghanistan. That's according to the organization's founder, Pen Farthing, who now has a new mission: finding safe homes for his staff and close to 200 animals in their care.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

The Afghanistan withdrawal and Taliban takeover mean the terror threat is back

On the eve of the 2004 presidential election, Osama bin Laden issued a landmark videotaped statement. In it, bin Laden explained how he and his followers were engaged in a “war of attrition to fight tyrannical superpowers.” He bragged that, just as Al Qaeda and the Taliban’s predecessors had “bled Russia for 10 years, until it went bankrupt and was forced to withdraw in defeat” from Afghanistan in 1989, the U.S. would suffer the same fate.
MilitaryPosted by
Axios

Biden: U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan until every American is out

U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means staying past the White House's Aug. 31 deadline, President Biden said in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that was previewed Wednesday evening. Why it matters: Around 10,000 to 15,000 Americans are still in...
Worlddallassun.com

Afghanistan faces cultural disaster after fall of Kabul: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], August 18 (ANI): Afghanistan faces a "cultural disaster", following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces, a UN Special Rapporteur on Tuesday urged countries to provide urgent assistance to human rights defenders. "It is deplorable that the world has abandoned Afghanistan to a fundamentalist group like the Taliban...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden hasn’t spoken with world leaders since Afghanistan fell

President Biden has yet to speak with world leaders since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Sullivan’s remarks during a White House press briefing came as world leaders across the globe have spoken out about the situation in Afghanistan, with some pointing a finger at Mr. Biden.

Comments / 1

Community Policy