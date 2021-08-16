Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Segway’s Ninebot ES4 rides 28 miles at up to 19 MPH for $235 off, more New Green Deals

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith cooler weather around the corner, it’s time to start planning how you’re going to get around town without using an air conditioned car. Well, today we found a selection of Segway electric scooter deals that help you do just that from $435. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

electrek.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooter#Electric Cars#Electric Bikes#Greenworks#New Green Deals#Ev#Electrek Tesla Shop#48v Electric Chainsaw#48v Cordless Electric#Simpletire#Discount Tire#Bridgestone#Iottie#Iphone#Magsafe#Jumpdrive#Spigen#Usb#Emoped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
Lifestyleelectrek.co

Sun Joe’s $145 48V electric chainsaw preps your yard for cooler weather, more in New Green Deals

While summer is most certainly in full swing still, fall isn’t far off. Soon, the leaves will begin to fall and it’ll be time to trim trees up in preparation for winter. If you’ve still got an old gas chainsaw lying around, or have yet to pick one up at all, Sun Joe’s 48V model is a great choice, especially at $145. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BicyclesT3.com

Best cheap Segway Ninebot electric scooter deals for August 2021

The best Segway Ninebot electric scooter deals are right here. Segway Ninebot is one of the biggest names in e-scooters and we're big fans of its entire kickscooter range. There's something for everyone here, from the Zing e-kickscooters to the ultra-stylish Air T15 and the ever-impressive Max models. Investing in...
Economyelectrek.co

Power your off-grid home or campsite with solar panel setups from $105, more in New Green Deals

Whether you’re planning on building an off-grid home or just want to power your campsite without running the generator, a solar panel is the great way to handle just that. Today’s New Green Deals is lead by a wide-ranging solar sale at Home Depot with panels and full setups from $105, so be sure to keep reading to find out how you can save. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Shoppingelectrek.co

Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter lets you sustainably ride around town at $390, more in New Green Deals

If you’re in the market for a new way to get around town without using a gas-powered car or person-powered bike, then the Gotrax XR Elite electric scooter deal we found today could be the solution to your problems. It travels at up to 15.5MPH for a maximum of 18.6 miles on a single charge, and right now is down $110 from its normal going rate. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ElectronicsEngadget

This week's best deals: $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung may have announced a bunch of new devices this week, but...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Samsung’s Brand New Galaxy Buds 2 Are Already on Sale at Woot

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 ship August 27th, but you can already find them on sale at Woot. Now’s your chance to grab the Buds 2 with all their fancy features for just $125, an impressive $25 off the retail price. And no, they aren’t refurbished; they’re brand new!. The...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Adidas -- Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel

Soon, we'll be returning to the office and kids will be right behind us as they head back to school. Stocking up on school supplies and backpacks might be your top priority, but new gyms shoes and sneakers are probably on your back to school list as well. We all want good deals, and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas! It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Back to School Sale.
ElectronicsCNET

Get Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds for $25 off

Samsung just announced its new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and they're already on sale for $25 off at Woot, a week before they're due to ship. The Galaxy Buds 2 list for $150, so you're looking at about a 17% discount. I've already reviewed these new active noise-canceling buds and they're very solid all around, with a more compact design that should fit most ears comfortably and securely. They're available in four color options and you can buy up to three sets of them at this price, which is good for today only or while supplies last. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.
Computers9to5Mac

Deals: New 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro $100 off, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, AirTag and HomeKit gear, more

It is now time for another edition of your daily Apple deal roundup. Today, we are looking at $100 price drops on the higher-end 2021 M1 chip iPad Pros with 1TB of storage capacity. Those offers join a $199 discount on the latest M1 MacBook Pro models as well as the first notable price drop on Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar, some HomeKit smart home gear, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
electrek.co

Greenworks 40V string trimmer + blower kit tackles yard chores at $146, more New Green Deals

Greenworks has your back with a fantastic deal on its string trimmer and blower combo kit. Allowing you to tackle yard chores around the house that normally require gas or oil, these electric tools use a 40V battery to provide over 45 minutes of use on a single charge. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BicyclesT3.com

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter review: the fast and the luxurious

There are many compelling reasons to go for the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP, but the top one might just be its price-to-performance ratio. To be clear, this isn’t going to be at the top of the pile when it comes to the best value e-scooters. We can think of at least two others that deliver largely the same – or perhaps slightly better – performance at somewhat cheaper prices. At the same time, there also aren’t many of them up on that list that come with boosted power, which means that you don’t have a lot of choices if that’s what you’re looking for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy