Segway’s Ninebot ES4 rides 28 miles at up to 19 MPH for $235 off, more New Green Deals
With cooler weather around the corner, it’s time to start planning how you’re going to get around town without using an air conditioned car. Well, today we found a selection of Segway electric scooter deals that help you do just that from $435. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.electrek.co
