Wood County Health Department releases guidelines for keeping kids in school

The Wood County Health Department released guidelines Monday for keeping children in school this year, including mask use by everyone at all times.

According to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wood County is experiencing high community transmission of COVID-19 with 113.14 cases per 100,000 people. The health department recommends the following:

Vaccination against COVID-19.

Everyone wearing masks in schools - masked individuals exposed to the virus in the classroom may stay in school as long as they don't develop symptoms.

Maintaining as much distance as possible - three or more feet in the classroom and on school transportation, and six or more feet in the lunchroom and other venues where there is an additional risk of spread.

Staying home when sick and testing for anyone who could have COVID-10.

Identifying exposed individuals and staying home while at risk for becoming ill.

Regularly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and maximizing ventilation.

“We know that in-person schooling is the best way to provide the educational, developmental, social, psychological and nutritional resources our students need. Implementing these prevention measures offers our best opportunity to keep kids in school,” Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said in a press release. "The guidelines were developed to reduce the risk of exposure and minimize the potential for the spread of COVID if cases are identified in schools. They also provide the best protection for students, staff or their family members who may have greater risk from COVID, while limiting the impact on parents and guardians who may have to take time off work to stay home with students who cannot be in school. Keeping our kids in school depends on everyone continuing to work together—parents and guardians, students, school staff, and local public health—to create a safe and supportive environment for all.”

Details on prevention measures for keeping students in the classroom can be found here .

