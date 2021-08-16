Cancel
Economy

Tesla again bans salvaged cars from Supercharger network in confusing situation

By Fred Lambert
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has again banned salvaged cars from accessing its Supercharger network after reversing the move last week. It’s a confusing situation. Wouldn’t it be useful if we could ask Tesla what is going on?. Last year, Tesla blocked access to Supercharging and third-party fast-charging to all salvaged vehicles. It was...

Motorious

Used Car Prices Aren’t Skyrocketing Like Before

Many in the media are doing a victory lap at the moment because during the month of July, used car prices in the United States increased only 0.2%. With Quartz proclaiming the “used-car bubble has burst” and Business Insider celebrating “the biggest reason to worry about runaway inflation” having “evaporated” you’d think everything is great. The problem is it isn’t. Sure, used car prices surged 10.5% in June, so an increase of only 0.2% is better, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to find amazing deals on used cars anytime soon.

