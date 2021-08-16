Tesla again bans salvaged cars from Supercharger network in confusing situation

The drama surrounding the Tesla-Bitcoin connection has indeed been playing out throughout the past several months. The original coming together between the significant technology "disruptors" was received with immediate criticism, much like a terrible (or good, ways to look at it) famous romance. When Tesla revealed in February 2021 that it had bought almost 1 and half billion US worth of Bitcoin, the firm became the first to embrace Bitcoin as a payment mechanism for its automobiles for the first time. A few short weeks later, on May 12, Tesla announced that it would no longer take Bitcoin, claiming the same reasons that many opponents of the connection had cited: Bitcoin's dependence on oil and influence on changing climate. Before we dive further into this guide. If you want to know about a platform where you could get latest updates about the news, trends, ways to trade, then you should register yourself on the Bitcoin Profit app by going to their site bitcoinaussiesystems.com.
