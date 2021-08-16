Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tesla Force, a new roguelike top down shooter, is launching soon on iOS devices

By Tanish Botadkar
pocketgamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10ton’s endlessly replayable roguelite top-down shooter called Tesla Force is officially releasing on 19th August. The game will be priced at a premium of $5.99 or your local equivalent. Tesla Force has quite a science-y feel to it as it is based on Nikola Tesla and the stories of H.P....

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Nikola Tesla
Person
Marie Curie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roguelike#Ios#Tesla Force#Ios#10ton#H P Lovecraft#The Ios App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Godfall Launches on PS4 Soon with New Fire and Darkness Expansion

Game company Counterplay Games has announced that the upcoming PS4 version of video game Godfall will be launching soon with the upcoming new expansion. The PS4 version will be released on August 10, 2021 along with the newest expansion Fire and Darkness. This adds a new chapter to the story of Godfall with more content to enjoy. The best part is that PS4 players can easily upgrade to the PS5 version, which is for free. No need to pay an extra fee to go from the last gen to the next gen version of the game.
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

BGMI 50 Million Downloads Reward Event Announced, iOS Version Expected To Launch Soon

Battlegrounds Mobile India – a game that was highly anticipated amongst the Indian players has ceaselessly garnered positive response ever since its launch. It is eminent how BGMI is one of the most acclaimed games in India and now that the game has crossed a benchmark of 46 million downloads on Google Play, the developers have announced a giveaway event on reaching a milestone of 50 million downloads.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Action roguelike Dreamscaper has awoken its full launch

Battling your nightmares may not be so fun as whacking 'em with yo-yos in real life, but it sure is in Dreamscaper. This action roguelike about defeating your inner demons every night has just escaped from early access into a full launch. It's still rather pretty, and has gotten some decent-sized updates since the last time we took a good look at it. Now that it's fully launched, you can help Cassidy vanquish her darkest emotions for good.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Interview: Thunder Tier One - Krafton's realistic military top-down shooter

Thunder Tier One is Krafton's realistic top-down shooter with a unique concept that intrigued many fans of the genre and military shooters. Featuring both PVE and PVP, Thunder Tier One seems to be a unique blend of intense online multiplayer action and a captivating single-player experience. We talked to Thunder Tier One Creative Director Pawel Smolewski to find out more.
Video GamesDestructoid

Top-down cyberpunk shooter Glitchpunk is out now in Early Access

Taking old-school Grand Theft Auto into the future. The cyberpunk setting has become pretty popular in games as of late, but a new one is mixing the neon-soaked aesthetic with some older mechanics. Glitchpunk, a top-down shooter in the vein of Grand Theft Auto 2, hit Early Access today. From...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Plarium launches new shooter Mech Arena: Robot Showdown

Raid: Shadow Legends developer’s new mobile shooter, Mech Arena: Robot Showdown, launched on iOS and Android devices this week. It features 5v5 multiplayer matches, and is accessible to all players regardless of skill level. So, if you’re after some casual shooting fun, or fancy yourself as a bit of a Rambo, jump in.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is Clid The Snail: a Spanish top-down shooter sponsored by PlayStation Talents, history and tactical action at the center of the equation

Since Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain started his program PlayStation Talents, more than five years has passed. 2015 begins to feel distant, and this initiative has left us jobs like Intruders Hide and Seek, A Tale of Paper (still in development), or the future Aeterna, framed within the Alianza program and with whose authors we had the pleasure of speaking not long ago. But on this occasion, those who have received us have been Darío Diéguez and Ricardo Chorques, two of the members of Weird Beluga, study awarded with the prizes to best video game and best art of the PlayStation Talents of 2019. The work that received such awards is none other than today, Clid The Snail, a Top-Down Shooter starring small anthropomorphic animals, which puts so much emphasis on the story that he wants to tell us in an action with tactical overtones, while setting his universe in a post-apocalyptic world.
Video GamesIGN

PUBG: New State iOS and Android Minimum Device Specs Revealed

Krafton had announced the closed alpha for PUBG: New State months ago. Krafton has apparently shared more information with players who want try out the alpha version of PUBG: New State, including the minimum specs required to play the game. According to dataminer PlayerIGN (no connection with IGN or IGN...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Roguelike Adventure ‘Sparklite’ from Red Blue Games Is Coming to iOS and Android This Year through Playdigious

Playdigious just announced that it is bringing Red Blue Games’ roguelike adventure game Sparklite to iOS and Android this year. Sparklite released in 2019 and is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms including Steam. Merge Games even did a nice physical release for it on console. The roguelike adventure set the ever-changing land of Geodia has you crafting gear, taking on various enemies, in top-down action. It has always looked really well-animated. Despite owning a physical copy on Nintendo Switch, I haven’t actually played Sparklite yet. I will definitely change that when it hits iOS this year. Watch the Sparklite mobile trailer below:
Video GamesTouchArcade

Sci-Fi Top-Down Shooter ‘Tesla Force’ Arrives on Mobile August 19th, Pre-Order Available Now

Back in October of 2019 developer 10tons announced Tesla Force for PC, a spin-off of their incredibly awesome sci-fi top-down shooter Tesla vs Lovecraft. Given that the vast majority of the 10tons catalog is available on mobile, I felt confident saying at that time that I’d eat my hat if Tesla Force didn’t also end up on mobile at some point. I do not enjoy the taste of hats, so it’s a good thing that in August of last year 10tons did officially confirm that the game would indeed be heading to mobile. Then just last month the developers put out a call for beta testing help for the mobile version of Tesla Force, and that brings us to today where they’ve now sent out a final beta version of the game and have announced an August 19th release date. It truly has been a journey, friends. Check out the Tesla Force PC trailer if you haven’t seen it already.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

GUNS UP! Mobile pre-registrations begin for iOS and Android devices

Guns Up!, the hit PlayStation game that launched in 2015, is officially making its way to Android and iOS devices this fall. Launched back in 2015, Guns Up! was an action strategy game that was developed by Valkyrie Entertainment that had players create impenetrable bases and an army attacked these bases. Now, six years after its initial launch, NHN is releasing the game on mobile devices.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Apex Legends Mobile: What are Fortified and Low Profile Perks?

Characters in Apex Legends Mobile are all different with unique abilities and looks. Some of the characters are huge while others are very slim, meaning that each of them has a different sized hitbox. As such, to keep the game balanced, the developers introduced Fortified and Low Profile perks. About...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Revived Witch, a pixel art based RPG to release in late 2021

Yostar Games has announced the release of Revived Witch, an upcoming game title on iOS and Android in late 2021. Revived Witch is a pixel-art mobile RPG with anime character layouts. Players will start their journey as a witch with a memory loss, and travel through parallel worlds, trying to unveil the secrets about the big war that almost jeopardized everything.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Apex Legends Mobile Lifeline Guide - Tips and tricks, abilities, and more

In our Apex Legends Mobile Lifeline guide, we will discuss the character, her abilities, and some useful tips and tricks. Lifeline is a support character, and, as such, she isn't played that often. But everyone wants a support on their team, they just don't want to do the role themself. So, if you are one of the rare players who enjoy playing support, then you can perform pretty well if you play Lifeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy