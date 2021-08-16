Tesla Force, a new roguelike top down shooter, is launching soon on iOS devices

Since Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain started his program PlayStation Talents, more than five years has passed. 2015 begins to feel distant, and this initiative has left us jobs like Intruders Hide and Seek, A Tale of Paper (still in development), or the future Aeterna, framed within the Alianza program and with whose authors we had the pleasure of speaking not long ago. But on this occasion, those who have received us have been Darío Diéguez and Ricardo Chorques, two of the members of Weird Beluga, study awarded with the prizes to best video game and best art of the PlayStation Talents of 2019. The work that received such awards is none other than today, Clid The Snail, a Top-Down Shooter starring small anthropomorphic animals, which puts so much emphasis on the story that he wants to tell us in an action with tactical overtones, while setting his universe in a post-apocalyptic world.