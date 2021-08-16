Celebrities Are Obsessing Over Kourtney Kardashian’s New Bob Haircut
Leave it to none other than Kourtney Kardashian’s bob haircut to single-handedly break the internet. On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder shared a selfie baring a dramatic new ’do with her 137 million Instagram followers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ditched her long strands for the super chic, voluminous style courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic. Naturally, fans, fellow celebrities, and boyfriend Travis Barker are obsessed with her bold new look.www.thezoereport.com
