The latest domino in the DACA saga fell when Judge Andrew Hannen out of the Southern District of Texas ruled that the DACA program was unlawful, immediately halting the processing of an estimated 55,000 first time DACA applications currently in the pipeline. While it’s clear from the language of the judge’s opinion that there is a legal path forward for DACA, and that the case will be challenged by the Biden administration in the U.S. Supreme Court, what’s even more obvious is that it’s time for Congress to step in and resolve the matter once and for all.