Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers: community player ratings form

By ccaldwell83
sounderatheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were looking for an excuse to watch the match highlights yet again, here it is. Your Seattle Sounders headed south for a meeting with those darn Portland Timbers. What started as a tense and stressful affair turned into an absolute romp as the Sounders piled on goal after goal in the second half. There were absolute bangers from (the left foot of) Fredy Montero, Raúl Ruidíaz, and of course, Jimmy Medranda (via a set piece full volley that I still haven’t come to terms with). Like I said, go watch those highlights for a fifth, maybe even sixth time. You deserve it. These goals deserve it! These Sounders deserve it!

