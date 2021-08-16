Jake Arrieta signs with Padres, per report

There was a time when going to this game in Miami was on my agenda. When the Cubs fell out of contention, trying to squeeze one more thing in with my daughter before she heads off to college became silly. I can’t imagine how conflicted I’d have been during an 11 run second inning for the Marlins. Obviously, for anyone who stayed, the rest of the game was somewhat amusing. If a game can be amusing after you go from up three to down eight in one inning. They were down 10 before their comeback started. They got six back, but still lost by four.