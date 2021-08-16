Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jake Arrieta signs with Padres, per report

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Cubs righthander Jake Arrieta is about to have a new baseball home:. I don’t think I have to tell you how weird this is. Why? Because in the offseason of 2017-18, there was much discussion over whether the Cubs should re-sign Arrieta, or move on and sign Yu Darvish. Of course, you know what happened, the Cubs signed Darvish and he struggled at first, missed most of 2018 with injuries, then had a great run from mid-2019 through 2020 with the Cubs before being traded to San Diego this past offseason.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddack
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Phillies#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Marlins 14, Cubs 10: A tweetstorm

When the Marlins scored 11 runs in the second inning of Friday night’s game, I seriously thought about writing this line: “The Cubs lost Friday night. Discuss.” ... and have that be the entire recap. But damned if the Remnants Cubs didn’t make a comeback in this ridiculous affair and...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 118

There was a time when going to this game in Miami was on my agenda. When the Cubs fell out of contention, trying to squeeze one more thing in with my daughter before she heads off to college became silly. I can’t imagine how conflicted I’d have been during an 11 run second inning for the Marlins. Obviously, for anyone who stayed, the rest of the game was somewhat amusing. If a game can be amusing after you go from up three to down eight in one inning. They were down 10 before their comeback started. They got six back, but still lost by four.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ work in progress

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Here’s where I stand — to me, spending isn’t the issue. The Ricketts have spent. And spent. What they don’t have, what I want, what I need, is commitment to winning. I haven’t seen that demonstrated, long-term. And...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Rockies vs. Padres prediction: Bet against Jake Arrieta

Though Colorado entered Tuesday 13 games behind San Diego in the standings, the Rockies’ 39-21 home record was the second-best in MLB. Wednesday in Denver, the Padres are expected to start Jake Arrieta, just signed after being waived from the Cubs. Arrieta is having his worst season with a 5-11...
MLBBleacher Report

Jake Arrieta, Padres Agree to Minor League Contract After Release from Cubs

The San Diego Padres announced Monday that they have come to agreement on a minor league contract with pitcher Jake Arrieta. The deal comes after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier Monday that the two sides were close on terms. The 35-year-old was released by the Chicago Cubs last...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Marlins 5, Cubs 4: Can’t anybody here play this game?

The headline to this recap is a famous phrase once uttered by Casey Stengel when watching his expansion Mets play, and this Cubs team might be worse than that one, and that’s no joke. Zach Davies deserved better. Frank Schwindel, who hit a bases-clearing double, deserved better. Codi Heuer, in...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Sunday 8/15, 12:10 CT

LOSING STREAKS: Yesterday we looked at all the teams that had two (or more) 10+ game losing streaks in a single season, the club the Cubs were trying, and failing, to avoid joining. Here are all the teams that have had two or more 11+ game losing streaks in a...
Chicago, ILBleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, August 18

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Marlins 4, Cubs 1: Eleven

I feel sorry for everyone associated with the Chicago Cubs who is involved in playing baseball games right now or working on showing them on television. It’s clear that the 26 players on the Cubs active roster are trying their best and giving 100 percent effort, but they are just not talented enough.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

9 hits made usually means a win for Cubs

A previous post described how the Cubs' winning percentage in games since 1901 jumped from .425 when they scored exactly 3 runs to .550 when they scored 4. For each additional run from 5-9, their percentage rose further, by an average of 69 points, reaching .889 when they scored 9 times.
MLBallfans.co

Jake Arrieta allows five runs in Padres debut at Coors Field, exits early with trainer

The San Diego Padres, a consensus preseason World Series contender, are currently in a freefall. They entered Wednesday after back-to-back losses to the lowly Rockies and wer 1-6 in their last seven games. The Padres are 18-22 since July 1, and during that time they’ve been worse than Colorado (20-19) and only slightly better than the Diamondbacks (17-21). Ouch.
NFLBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks Zach attack?

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Paul Sullivan says the Cubs are in free fall. This is cheerful. Enjoy. Now let’s talk about the Cubs. Zach Davies got involved in a pitchers’ duel? Weird. Gosh, Pat Hughes has some pipes. He and Dempster sounded good. The whole game was decent, a good way to spend a wet Saturday when there weren’t enough people around for a seance.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Reds series preview

The Cubs are 4-9 against the Reds this year — and that was all before the selloff. Thus that record is not likely to get any better this week. For more on the Reds, here’s Wick Terrell, manager of our SB Nation Reds site Red Reporter:. The Cincinnati Reds are...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Monday 8/16, 6:10 CT

Monday notes. I am going to continue with these until the Cubs win. LOSING STREAKS: The longest losing streak in Cubs history is 14, set in 1997. That’s ... approaching. The Cubs also went 2-14 in their final 16 games of 1996, so that’s a 2-28 stretch over two seasons. The 1985 Cubs lost 13 in a row, shocking everyone after the 1984 division title season, but that team at least had an excuse — all five starting pitchers hit what was then called the disabled list and guys like Johnny Abrego, Jay Baller, Derek Botehlo, Steve Engel and Reggie Patterson were starting games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy