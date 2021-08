ATLANTA - This time, the unraveling began with a walk, with Patrick Corbin getting ahead 0-2 before Ozzie Albies watched four balls (all of them sliders) go by. And what came next Sunday, in a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, was a snapshot of Corbin's whole season: back-to-back groundouts that put him on the edge of escaping; an RBI double for Austin Riley on a well-placed sinker; and a towering, two-run homer for Adam Duvall on a slider that got too much of the plate.