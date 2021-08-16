Cancel
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian's Short Bob Haircut Was Two Weeks in the Making

By Sara Mirand a
Allure
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only May of 2021 when Kourtney Kardashian professed her love to boyfriend Travis Barker by tattooing the words, "I Love You," onto his arm. Recently, Barker seems to have returned the romantic gesture by giving Kardashian a haircut (or two). On August 4, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram sitting on a bathroom floor with a haircut that falls a few inches below her shoulders, followed by a photo of her hair on the ground. A little over a week later, on Saturday, August 14, Kardashian shared a slideshow of four mirror selfies with a completely new hairstyle: a short bob.

Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian
#Short Hair#Hairdo
