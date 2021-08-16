Gov. Ducey issues Declaration of Emergency after deadly flooding in Gila Bend
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Town of Gila Bend after the deadly flooding in the area from Friday's monsoon storm. "Throughout the weekend, the State worked with local first responders & emergency officials in response to the flash flooding. On Saturday, we directed the Department of Emergency & Military Affairs to stand up the State Emergency Operations Center," Ducey said in a tweet.www.azfamily.com
