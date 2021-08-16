Cancel
Earthquakes

Connecticut-based organizations send crews to Haiti in wake of deadly earthquake

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

" Two Connecticut-based humanitarian organizations have sent crews to help with relief efforts in Haiti following an earthquake that killed 1,300 people. Stamford-based Americares and Fairfield's Save the Children have deployed crews to help people in Haiti get back on their feet through all of it. Americares crews are on the ground right now to help the thousands of injured people in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake . Americares say it is sending more crews and medical supplies this week. Save the Children has boots on the ground in Haiti, too. Officials say they are already helping 250 families with tents, food and water, as well as trying to get baby care. "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

