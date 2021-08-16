Connecticut-based organizations send crews to Haiti in wake of deadly earthquake
" Two Connecticut-based humanitarian organizations have sent crews to help with relief efforts in Haiti following an earthquake that killed 1,300 people. Stamford-based Americares and Fairfield's Save the Children have deployed crews to help people in Haiti get back on their feet through all of it. Americares crews are on the ground right now to help the thousands of injured people in Saturday's 7.2-magnitude earthquake . Americares say it is sending more crews and medical supplies this week. Save the Children has boots on the ground in Haiti, too. Officials say they are already helping 250 families with tents, food and water, as well as trying to get baby care. "
