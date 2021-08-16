Connecticut-based organizations send crews to Haiti in wake of deadly earthquake

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Several groups in South Florida are collecting and sending relief supplies to Haiti after the weekend’s 7.2 earthquake. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, not only were relief flights being prepared and departing, people from Port-au-Prince were arriving to escape the turmoil in their country. “They need help. Haiti is a poor country, as you know, no matter what we need help,” said Mez Melvil, who was one of the dozens of people who arrived at the airport from Haiti on Monday. Aid from South Florida began arriving in Haiti over the weekend. JetBlue donated a plane, gas, and crew to...