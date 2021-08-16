Cancel
US Probing Autopilot Problems on 765,000 Tesla Vehicles

By Associated Press
GV Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the...

gvwire.com

