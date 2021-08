Linebackers are the heart and soul of most defenses, but in the case of the Chicago Bears, it's historically been one of their greatest positions. Four linebackers in the franchise's history have had their numbers retired, while six have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the Bears running a 3-4 scheme over these last few seasons, the inside linebackers have had a unique set of responsibilities. While the outside linebackers' main focus is the pass rush, the guys on the inside handle the bulk of the run defense and are a major asset in downfield pass coverage.