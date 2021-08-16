Services scheduled for retired faculty member, division director

An Aug. 21 funeral service will honor the life of Donald B. Bergerstock, whose 35-year career encompassed Pennsylvania College of Technology and its two predecessor institutions. Bergerstock, who died Friday, Aug. 13, at his Montoursville home, served in a variety of capacities from 1961 until his retirement in 1996. Affiliated with Williamsport Technical Institute, Williamsport Area Community College and Penn College, he was a faculty member and later served as director of the division of business and computer science. A full obituary has been posted by Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (preceded by an hourlong visitation).