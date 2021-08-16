Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Services scheduled for retired faculty member, division director

pct.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Aug. 21 funeral service will honor the life of Donald B. Bergerstock, whose 35-year career encompassed Pennsylvania College of Technology and its two predecessor institutions. Bergerstock, who died Friday, Aug. 13, at his Montoursville home, served in a variety of capacities from 1961 until his retirement in 1996. Affiliated with Williamsport Technical Institute, Williamsport Area Community College and Penn College, he was a faculty member and later served as director of the division of business and computer science. A full obituary has been posted by Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (preceded by an hourlong visitation).

pctoday.pct.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montoursville, PA
Obituaries
Williamsport, PA
Obituaries
City
Home, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Montoursville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Obituary#Penn College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

School mask battle grips Texas

The conflict over face coverings between Texas school districts and the state government took a turn this week when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) declared it would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates amid ongoing court cases. The move comes amid a fierce battle over...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy