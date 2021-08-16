New 'Candyman' Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals the Legacy of the Slasher Icon
Candyman is coming for you. Universal Pictures has released a new look into Nia DaCosta’s spiritual successor to the 1992 horror classic, featuring the director herself as well as writer/producer Jordan Peele speaking to the importance of Candyman as a story, and the mantle he holds within Black communities. The featurette has been dropped ahead of the film’s August 27 release, after having been delayed from its original June 2020 premiere.collider.com
