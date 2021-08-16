Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New 'Candyman' Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals the Legacy of the Slasher Icon

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandyman is coming for you. Universal Pictures has released a new look into Nia DaCosta’s spiritual successor to the 1992 horror classic, featuring the director herself as well as writer/producer Jordan Peele speaking to the importance of Candyman as a story, and the mantle he holds within Black communities. The featurette has been dropped ahead of the film’s August 27 release, after having been delayed from its original June 2020 premiere.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Universal Pictures#Cabrini Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘911’ in New Virtual Reality Video

Lady Gaga takes viewers behind the scenes during the filming of her surreal video for Chromatica song “911” in a new virtual reality experience via the CEEK VR app. The release closely coincides with the one-year anniversary of Chromatica, which arrived in May 2020. The 360-degree CEEK VR experience was captured on set during the filming of the Tarsem Singh-directed short film. The stylish, fever dream-like visual finds the pop star waking up in a desert and heading to a town where she stars in a series of vignettes featuring oddball characters. Things are not what they seem in the end...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

12 Minutes’ Latest Video Goes Behind the Scenes

With just over a week till its release, 12 Minutes has a new featurette. What’s different is that the video is a making of featurette, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the time-looping adventure. Even more surprisingly, it shows actress Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy doing actual, believable American accents, which immediately makes them better than Jason Statham.
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Christopher Meloni gets oiled up in behind-the-scenes video

Christopher Meloni knows what the Internet wants, so on Saturday, the Law and Order: Organized Crime star obliged. After leaving the Internet's collective mouth agape with his Men's Health cover (and accompanying photoshoot) earlier this week, Meloni delivered behind-the-scenes content over the weekend, showing him shirtless and getting oiled up for the headline-making mag spread.
MoviesIGN

Check Out This Clip From Supernatural Slasher Movie Candyman

Watch the new clip from Jordan Peele's Candyman. In the official 'T tells B' scene, we see artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) outlining the legend of the Candyman, and talking about summoning him. Candyman releases in theaters on August 27, 2021.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

The Art and Soul of Dune Takes You Behind the Scenes of the New Film

A new book from Insight Editions that will take fans behind the scenes of the new Dune movie, including a gorgeous Limited Edition version. Insight Editions always brings the goods when it comes to their behind-the-scenes/media connected books. From Game of Thrones, to Star Wars, and The Dark Crystal (one of my favorite books of theirs), the insight and depth of coverage they bring is always a treat for fans.
Moviesmetaflix.com

‘Candyman’ Featurette Shows ‘Us’ A Sneak Peek Into Its Fear-Inducing Filmmaking

If you’ve ever been curious to learn about what exactly goes into the filmmaking process, particularly where horror films are concerned, well then I’ve got great news for you, as producer/writer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta have decided to sit down and show moviegoers a behind-the-scenes look at their latest horror installment “Candyman.”
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Money Heist Season 5 Behind-the-Scenes Video & Character Posters Revealed

Netflix will globally release the final season of Money Heist (original title: La Casa de Papel) in two volumes this year, and fans are excited to see how the Professor and the gang will pull off the dangerous heist in the Bank of Spain. Before we get to see all the action next month, Netflix has released new character posters and a behind-the-scenes featurette to get fans hyped.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes Gets Early on Demand Release After Only 25 Days in Theaters

With many studios on rocky ground when it comes to how and when to release their big movies, Paramount have made another unexpected move even by pandemic standards by announcing the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to digital and on-demand services will be tomorrow on August 17th, only 25 days after it released exclusively in theaters. While most movies premiering in cinemas without a dual release on a streaming platform have an exclusive 45 days before they air elsewhere, but now Paramount have bucked that particular short-lived trend with one of their first movies to attempt the strategy lasting less than half the exclusive period.
Chicago, ILbloody-disgusting.com

Say His Name: Interactive ‘Candyman’ Popup Challenge Experience Coming to Chicago This Weekend!

On the road to next weekend’s release of Nia DaCosta‘s Candyman (August 27), we’ve learned that a special popup experience is coming to Chicago, Illinois this weekend. The “Say it. I Dare You!” challenge is an interactive pop-up experience that invites guests to enter a dark room where they are challenged to stand in front of a mirror to repeat the name “CANDYMAN” five times! It’s taking place at Pioneer Court on 401 Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, with the event running on both August 21st and August 22nd.
horrornewsnetwork.net

Shudder Documentary Offers Look ‘Behind The Monsters’

Ever wish you knew more about your favorite movie monster, demon or slasher? Well, a documentary is on the way to fill in some blanks. A six-episode series on Shudder–Behind the Monsters–will delve into the backgrounds of several horror luminaries. The documentary from Stage 3 Productions, as reported by comingsoon.net, will debut Oct. 26–just in time for Halloween viewing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Moon Knight Set Video Reveals Big Action Scene

After months of radio silence since shooting kicked off at the end of April, we’ve gotten more information on Moon Knight in the last several days than we’d heard since the Oscar Isaac was first announced to be playing the titular antihero in October of last year. Ethan Hawke has...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

New Clip from Next Week’s ‘Candyman’ Makes Reference to Virginia Madsen’s Helen Lyle!

“Helen Lyle was out here looking for Candyman. I say she found him…”. Tickets are now on sale for Nia DaCosta‘s Candyman, which is headed to theaters in just over one week on August 27, 2021. While you wait, a new clip from the new movie has been unleashed today, and this one is particularly interesting because it represents the first time the movie’s marketing has made mention of the original film’s protagonist, Helen Lyle.
d23.com

Behind the Scenes of Spin’s Most Colorful Scene

Were you tickled pink by the color run scene in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin? Did it make you green with envy, perhaps? The event, organized by Ginger (Kerri Medders) and Rhea (Avantika) and inspired by Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, is one of the movie’s standout scenes. But as much fun as the color run looks onscreen, it was actually “really chaotic” to film, recalls director Manjari Makijany. “That was definitely one of those days where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. It was raining, we had a lot of extras, and because we were following all the protocols for COVID-19, we had to make sure everybody tested negative.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Pet Sematary Prequel Brings in Genre Icons Samantha Mathis & Henry Thomas

Paramount's expansion of their Pet Sematary story has gained new blood in actors Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas. The Paramount Players' sequel to the rebooted Stephen King property is expected to arrive sometime late in 2022, and already has a cast list of Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LeBlanc and Pam Grier who got to work on the production last week. The movie is being direct by Lindsay Beer, who also wrote the script based on Jeff Buhler's original draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy