New 'Candyman' Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals the Legacy of the Slasher Icon

Were you tickled pink by the color run scene in the Disney Channel Original Movie Spin? Did it make you green with envy, perhaps? The event, organized by Ginger (Kerri Medders) and Rhea (Avantika) and inspired by Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, is one of the movie’s standout scenes. But as much fun as the color run looks onscreen, it was actually “really chaotic” to film, recalls director Manjari Makijany. “That was definitely one of those days where everything that could go wrong did go wrong. It was raining, we had a lot of extras, and because we were following all the protocols for COVID-19, we had to make sure everybody tested negative.”