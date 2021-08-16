Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Plainfield, NJ

Authorities ID Teen, Man Dead In North Plainfield Triple Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
dailyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have identified the teen boy and man killed in a triple North Plainfield shooting last week. Christian Orellana, 31, and Steven Jimenez, 14 -- who live together in Plainfield -- were sitting on a front porch of the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place with an unidentified 28-year-old man when all three were shot around 8:05 p.m. last Friday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plainfield, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
North Plainfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Office Major Crimes Unit#Lrb 908 Rrb 769 2937#The Google Play Store#Apple App Store#Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy