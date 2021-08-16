Authorities ID Teen, Man Dead In North Plainfield Triple Shooting
Authorities have identified the teen boy and man killed in a triple North Plainfield shooting last week. Christian Orellana, 31, and Steven Jimenez, 14 -- who live together in Plainfield -- were sitting on a front porch of the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place with an unidentified 28-year-old man when all three were shot around 8:05 p.m. last Friday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.dailyvoice.com
Comments / 0