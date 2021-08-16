Glossy picks: all the hottest beauty buys team GTG loves this week
If it's new and you need to know about it, it'll be in our edit of the latest launches. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. There's nothing like a new beauty buy to put a spring in your step. From lipsticks and lip oils to shampoo and supplements, these are the latest beauty launches to add to your wish list, including a bronzing powder so convincing people will be asking where you've been on holiday.www.getthegloss.com
Comments / 0