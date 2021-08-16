Glossy picks: all the hottest beauty buys team GTG loves this week

When I think of the winter season, I don't typically think of "less is more," you know? I mean, between November to January, my life is all about layered sweaters, festive glitter, and party-level cocktails. Not exactly the minimal life. But surprisingly enough, that's exactly what you can expect from this year's winter 2021 hair trends. Of course, it wouldn't be the holidays without a sparkly accessory here and there, but the overall vibe for winter hairstyles this season is low-key. Think: subtle hair colors and cuts that grow out nicely, easy styles, and lived-in blowouts. See? Less is more this year (and, honestly, we could all use a break right now). Now keep scrolling to find the 13 biggest hair trends to get you all excited to bring on the snowy weather.