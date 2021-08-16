BC Is Asking People To Avoid Travelling To These Areas As Wildfires Worsen
As wildfires continue to rage across British Columbia, the province has issued a travel warning urging visitors to stay away from parts of the Interior. "While we are acting out of an abundance of caution, this situation is very serious and could get worse quickly," said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, in a statement. "If you were planning to travel to the area, now is not the time to do so."www.narcity.com
