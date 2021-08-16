IIROC Trading Halt - MHI
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0