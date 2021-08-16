Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan’s economy bounces back as Covid restrictions ease

By Phillip Inman
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IUbo_0bTBYu0o00
A man wearing a mask walks through the Ginza area in Tokyo, Japan Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Japan’s economy recovered strongly in the second quarter to join the turnaround seen across G7 countries as the easing of lockdown restrictions sent consumers rushing to the shops.

Beating the expectations of City analysts, the world’s third largest economy also capitalised on global trade’s return to health with a surge in exports.

After a 0.9% drop in the first quarter, economic output expanded 0.3% in the second quarter, or by 1.3% using the annualised calculation that is more commonly cited by Tokyo. Analysts had expected the annualised growth to be only 0.7%.

However, a state of emergency imposed in the final days of the Olympic summer games to tackle the Delta variant and a broader slowdown in China and the US is expected to dampen momentum in the third quarter.

“There’s not much to be optimistic on the outlook with a spike in infections heightening the chance of stricter curbs on activity,” said Yoshiki Shinke, the chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“Japan’s economy stagnated in the first half of this year and there’s a risk of a contraction in July-September. Any clear rebound in growth will have to wait until year-end.”

The second quarter rebound was also more modest than seen in the US, where GDP growth leapt 6.5% on an annualised basis in the second quarter. The 19-member eurozone reported a 2% increase in GDP in the second quarter while the UK, which suffered one of the biggest pandemic-induced slumps during 2020, enjoyed a 4.8% increase in GDP.

After a low infection rate at the outset of the Covid outbreak, Tokyo has struggled to contain the pandemic and in more recent times has experienced a backlash by households against further restrictions. The latest state of emergency is the country’s third since March.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said: “I have very mixed feelings about this GDP result. It shows that households’ consumption appetite is very strong despite the state of emergency curbs. Our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus. It’s very bad for the economy for this situation to drag on.”

A record number of gold medals for Japan in the Tokyo Olympics was unlikely to have boosted consumption, analysts said, after the games was held behind closed doors in the two weeks to 8 August.

Takeshi Minami, the chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, described the second-quarter performance as weak, after a low vaccination rate restricted an even larger bounce-back in consumer spending.

A surge in Delta variant cases in Asia has caused supply chain disruptions for some Japanese manufacturers, which could weigh on factory output and add to gloom for an already fragile recovery.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tokyo Tokyo#Gdp#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken On Fed Tapering Fears

The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid risk aversion, as Fed tapering fears intensified after the minutes indicated that most officials favor the stimulus withdrawal to begin later this year. The Fed minutes showed that most participants agreed to start...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

German economy on track for stronger growth in Q3 - ministry

BERLIN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The German economy is on track for a lasting, probably stronger recovery in the third quarter driven by lively domestic demand after gross domestic product expanded by 1.5% on the quarter from April to June, the finance ministry said on Friday. A third wave of...
Public HealthMetro International

Singapore to start gradual easing of COVID-19 border restrictions

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry from next month to travelers from Germany and Brunei who are vaccinated against COVID-19, its aviation regulator said on Thursday, as part of a plan to gradually reopen its borders. Visitors from those countries can from Sept. 8 bypass the isolation requirement...
Businesskitco.com

U.S. leading indicator points to further economic recovery in July

(Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity increased in July, suggesting the economy continued to expand from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic even in the face of a resurgence in cases fueled by the Delta variant. The Conference Board on Thursday said its index of leading...
Businesswincountry.com

South Africa growth risks skewed to downside, say economists: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The risks to South Africa’s economic growth outlook are skewed more to the downside, according to economists polled by Reuters who cited disruptions from new coronavirus variants and extended softer commodity prices as potential challenges. Forecasts collected in the past week suggested economic growth would slow next...
Businessfinchannel.com

Benign inflation along with strengthening factory output to aid India’s economic recovery in 2021, says GlobalData

“Relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, resumption of demand conditions and low base due to strict lockdowns implemented during March-May 2020 resulted in the IIP rising at a robust rate of 50.4% (Y-o-Y) at an average during March-June 2021. Rebound in business activities along with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several states resulted in a 13.6% (YoY) increase in India’s industrial production as of June 2021 compared to 29.2% rise in May and nearly 134% in April 2021. With visible green shoot in factory output and other economic indicators, GlobalData forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 9.2% in 2021.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lower hydropower output to cap Bhutan's growth

Singapore, August 20 (ANI): Fitch Solutions on Friday revised up both 2020 estimate and 2021 forecast for Bhutan's real GDP growth to minus 1.8 per cent and 4 per cent from minus 2.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent previously. The 2020 revision was made after updated data releases showed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United States...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases, but basket index rises to 5-1/2-year high

SHANGHAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan eased to a three-week low against a firmer dollar on Thursday, while its value against the currencies of major trading partners touched a fresh 5-1/2-year high. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to...
EconomyWNMT AM 650

Japan’s factory mood hits 3-1/2-year high – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Confidence among Japanese manufacturers hit a more than three-and-half-year high in August and service-sector sentiment turned positive, the Reuters Tankan poll showed, suggesting the economy was shaking off the drag from the COVID-19 slump. The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) closely watched tankan...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Surging Inflation Is A US Phenomenon, Not A Global One

After U.S. inflation surged 5.4% in June from a year earlier in its biggest monthly gain since August 2008, it once again rose 5.4% in July. Even when excluding food and energy components, inflation rose 4.3% year-over-year for the month of July. This surge in consumer prices seems to be unique to the United States, at least in comparison with the world’s largest economies.
Posted by
Reuters

Australian dollar sinks to 10-mth low as chart outlook darkens

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar skidded to a 10-month low on Thursday as a seemingly strong jobs report was dismissed as distorted data, allowing bears to focus on record coronavirus cases in Sydney as an excuse to sell. The Aussie dived to $0.7203 and depths not seen...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Tomlinson: COVID surge forcing consumers to stay home, economy slowing

I consider the odds of contracting COVID-19 every time I think about going out these days. I calculate how much time I might spend indoors with unvaccinated people who stubbornly insist on exposing me to the disease. I do it for myself and my family. And so are a lot of other people, and it’s slowing down the economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy