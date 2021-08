Dean Boyd stood in the center of the practice field on a muggy morning in July, turning and pointing and turning some more. “You see him? Big dude? He’s a 10th grader,” Boyd says. He then shifts his attention to another part of the field. “You see him, with the ball in his hands kinda walking toward us? 10th grader. Oh, and you see him, in the slot? 10th grader. And he’s going to start.”