The BSV/BTC pair was trading at 0.003445 BTC with a gain of 3.84%. The current price is the BSV coin is $167.1. with an intraday loss of 2.21%. The BSV coin has shown an impressive rally in the chart, as the price keep climbing higher knocking out new resistance level one after another. However, after getting rejected from the $174.5 mark, the price showed a minor pullback until the $150 support. Anyhow, after projecting a tweezer bottom candle at this support, the BSV coin returns to the overhead resistance for a second chance to break out from this barrier.