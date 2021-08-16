Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Interaction, involvement emphasized during students’ campus welcome

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother whirlwind Welcome Weekend is history, providing instant memories for first-year and returning students; their families; and the faculty, staff and classmates who will share their Penn College experience. “The degree is why you’re here,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour, speaking at her final fall convocation, ” but I encourage you to connect with one another and the campus as you write this new chapter in your book of life.” PCToday has you covered, from Friday’s steamy move-in to Monday morning’s “don’t hit snooze” start of classes.

