Hannah Sandoz’s new EP fosters vulnerability to create a better tomorrow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith emotion, vulnerability and a unique amalgamation of musical disciplines, Hannah Sandoz, Chicagoland resident and recent Oberlin music graduate, released their latest EP “To Love and Loss!” this Sunday. “Many of my songs, played live without effects, sound like folk songs – but the electronic elements of what I do...

MusicCHICAGO READER

Hannah Sandoz releases a new collection of melancholy avant-garde folk

In January, Gossip Wolf got obsessed with The Year of Alone, a handmade cassette by local singer-songwriter Hannah Sandoz that’s full of hushed and atmospheric folk that seems to encapsulate the COVID-19 era’s sadness and isolation as well as any music that’s come out in the past 18 months. This week, Sandoz followed it up with To Love and Loss!, which has all of the earlier tape’s rustic charm and sweeping feelings of melancholy. It opens with “Ollie, I Miss You (World’s Saddest Song)” and the breathtaking “Over Stair,” which rides a forest of glistening, ringing guitars and reminds this wolf of the sublime and introspective ballads on Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville. According to Sandoz’s Bandcamp, To Love and Loss! is limited to 30 copies, though it’s also available for digital download.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

BESTFRIEND ANNOUNCES EP SHARES “HANNAH IN THE CITY” VIA THE LINE OF BEST FIT NEW EP PLACES I’VE LIVED OUT OCTOBER 1

You know that bittersweet feeling when you’re reminiscing over something that maybe could’ve worked out but it didn’t? Well, the up-and-coming indie-pop duo Bestfriend have a new song all about that. The lead single off their upcoming EP places i’ve lived, “Hannah in the City” is a song about the what if’s. A little sweet and a little angsty, the track is relatable in all the best ways. Drenched in a rosy haze of nostalgia, “Hannah in the City” will transport you into a hypnagogic state, caught between intimate memories and missed opportunities. The moment you didn’t say something when you should’ve. The tricky decision you had to do that maybe you’re still second-guessing. Bittersweet and tender, Bestfriend’s dreamy bedroom pop melodies hit close to home, and do so with remarkable sensibility.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Was the First Sign of MS "Sopranos" Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Noticed

Throughout much of the '00s, actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler starred as Meadow, the firstborn and troubled child of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), in the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. At the height of her acting career, in the middle of the show's run, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Initially, the star kept her diagnosis a secret and went on to fight the neurological disease privately for about 15 years. She publicly revealed that she has MS in 2016 and has been a vocal advocate for people like her ever since. In discussing her experiences, Sigler has also shared the first sign she noticed that something was wrong, leading her to see a doctor and eventually learn of her condition. To hear more about the 40-year-old actor's history of MS and how she manages it today, read on.
MusicComplex

Stream Skiifall’s New EP ‘WOIIYOUI TAPES VOL. 1’

Montreal-based, St. Vincent-born artist Skiifall’s career is merely in its nascent stages, but it’s already piping hot. Today, the 19-year-old builds on that buzz with a new three-song EP, WOIIYOUI TAPES VOL. 1. Following his ominously melodic single “Bentaya Dust,” the tape features three new tracks: “My Gully,” “Lost Angeles,”...
WorldGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Tomorrow X Together’s New Album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’

K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE back in May. This week, they shared the repackaged version of the album, titled The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. It features a trio of new songs, and includes two features from South Korean singer Seori. According to a press release, the new project closes out The Chaos Chapter for the five-member group.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Hannah May Allison Releases New Single “Don’t Hate The Idea”

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Nashville singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases her new single, “Don’t Hate the Idea”, a song about a new romance where you are trying to keep expectations low, but hiding from yourself that you desperately hope it’ll work out. The wry, understated lyrics are sure to relate to anyone who has ever wanted to “play it cool” in a new relationship for fear of jinxing it. Produced by Zachary Manno and co-written with Drea Gordon, this single showcases the pop side of HMA’s country repertoire. Following the success of her previous single “Safe”, which charted on country radio at #81, Hannah May is excited to have “Don’t Hate the Idea” as her third single of 2021. The single can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and wherever music is streamed.
MusicStereogum

Stream Benny The Butcher’s New EP Pyrex Picasso

Buffalo rap snarler Benny The Butcher, one third of the main Griselda Records trio, stays working. Less than a year ago, Benny released his album Burden Of Proof, which was produced entirely by Hit-Boy. A few months ago, he teamed up with Harry Fraud for the EP The Plugs I Met 2. Just this morning, Benny put in a great guest appearance on a track from Boldy James and the Alchemist’s new album Bo Jackson. And now Benny has another new EP out in the world, too.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Cat's Out Of The Bag: Plenty Of Fish Announces "Plenty Of Pets" Campaign To Foster New Relationships Through A Shared Love Of Pets

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish launches new "Plenty of Pets" campaign to continue providing low pressure ways for singles to make connections, leveraging their common interest and love of pets. The campaign features exclusive livestreaming pet content, including a performance by Moshow (The Cat Rapper) , who was featured on an episode of the Netflix show, "Cat People," and a commitment by Plenty of Fish to donate $50,000 to the lifesaving nonprofit Petco Love .
Musicbeatportal.com

Listen to Disclosure’s New “Never Enough” EP

The brotherly UK duo revealed five new tracks over five days this week leading up to their latest EP. This week, between August 16th and August 20th, Howard and Guy Lawrence of UK dance music duo Disclosure dropped a new track every 24 hours leading up to the full release of their brand new EP, Never Enough.
Musickosu.org

Joy Oladokun: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Clad in a denim jacket, Joy Oladokun...
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

J. Hannah’s New Nail Polish Finds the Perfect Partner in Courage Bagels

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most designers, a color heralded by market researchers as “the ugliest in the world” would not stimulate creativity, but Jess Hannah Révész isn’t most designers. In Pantone 448 C, a muddy, greenish dark brown hue, the founder of J.Hannah, a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry and nail polish brand, saw nuance and beauty that reminded her of ’90s Prada and Jil Sander pieces. “I am always thinking about color and I've learned that it's mostly context—i.e. texture, gloss, light, and other peripheral elements that inform the shade,” she says. She embraced the jolie laide palette of 448 C, reimagining it as a nail polish and naming it Compost after “something that’s technically super gross, but is actually a beautiful, transformative process.”
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: The Killers explore unprecedented sound on new album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. The Killers, “Pressure Machine” (Island) Almost a year ago to the day, the Killers released the bombastic “Imploding the Mirage.” But the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the Las Vegas rock band’s tour and promotional plans in support of their sixth album. Through this fog, a light ignited inside of frontman Brandon Flowers, and the concept behind the unprecedented sound of their newly released seventh album, “Pressure Machine,” came to fruition.

