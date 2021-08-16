Legendary woman’s soccer player announces retirement from sport
(WCMH) – The United States women’s national soccer team posted on Twitter that player Carli Lloyd, 39, will be retiring from the team. The tweet read, “A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸 🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC.”www.nwahomepage.com
