Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta expected to sign with Padres

By Erin Walsh
 4 days ago
Jake Arrieta

Arrieta was released by the Chicago Cubs last week. The former Cy Young winner was 5-11 in 20 starts with a career-worst 6.88 ERA, 1.761 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 86.1 innings.

While he isn't necessarily an ideal acquisition for the Padres, San Diego needs all the help it can get right now.

The Padres just placed Yu Darvish on the injured list with a back injury and are left with Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Ryan Weathers as their only three healthy starters. Drew Pomeranz, Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack are also on the IL.

San Diego is third in the National League West with a 67-53 record, 10 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants. The Padres are currently in the second NL wild-card spot, ahead of the Cincinnati Reds by 2.5 games.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported over the weekend that the Padres are in discussions with several free-agent pitchers. It's unclear who those pitchers might be. However, Jeff Samardzija, Mike Leake, Rick Porcello and Anibal Sanchez are among those still available.

Nightengale did not specify which other contenders showed interest in signing Arrieta.

